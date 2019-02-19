Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Delivers State of the City - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Delivers State of the City

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Betsy Price delivers the 2019 State of the City.

    Mayor Betsy Price delivered her annual State of the City Address before 1,300 business and community leaders at a sold-out luncheon Tuesday.

    Price was interviewed by Jason Whitely regarding the city's financial health, economic development updates, education initiatives, Race & Culture task force recommendations, neighborhood improvements, mobility advancements, and economic opportunities for all.

    At a reception prior to the State of the City luncheon, the Chamber's four Small Business Forte Award recipients will be celebrated, and the Grand Forte Award winner will be announced during the luncheon.

