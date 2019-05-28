Dallas Mayoral Forum on NBCDFW at 6:30 P.M.

Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs, left, and Texas Rep. Eric Johnson, square-off in a mayoral runoff debate, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Much like they did in April, Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs will meet Tuesday night for a mayoral forum.

The pair are in a runoff for the mayor's seat being vacated by term-limited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Tuesday's forum is being moderated by NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff and can be watched right here on NBCDFW.com.

Griggs and Johnson will meet with citizens at 6 p.m.; the forum is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The candidates took part in a debate on May 14, sponsored by NBC 5, The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Early voting for the runoff began Monday; Election Day is June 8.