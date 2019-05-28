Dallas Mayoral Forum on NBCDFW at 6:30 P.M. - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mayoral Forum on NBCDFW at 6:30 P.M.

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs, left, and Texas Rep. Eric Johnson, square-off in a mayoral runoff debate, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

    Much like they did in April, Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs will meet Tuesday night for a mayoral forum.

    Dallas - Mayor

    100% ReportingMay 23, 12:47 PM
    Eric Johnson

    16255

    20%
    Scott Griggs

    14846

    18%
    Lynn McBee

    11278

    14%
    Mike Ablon

    10835

    13%
    Miguel Solis

    8606

    11%
    Regina Montoya

    8391

    10%
    Jason Villalba

    5425

    7%
    Albert Black

    4161

    5%
    Alyson Kennedy

    465

    1%

    The pair are in a runoff for the mayor's seat being vacated by term-limited Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

    Tuesday's forum is being moderated by NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff and can be watched right here on NBCDFW.com.

    Griggs and Johnson will meet with citizens at 6 p.m.; the forum is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.

    The candidates took part in a debate on May 14, sponsored by NBC 5, The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Regional Chamber.

    Full Dallas Mayoral Debate Between Johnson, GriggsFull Dallas Mayoral Debate Between Johnson, Griggs

    A debate between Dallas mayoral candidates Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and current City Councilman Scott Griggs was held Tuesday in Dallas and moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine and the Dallas Morning News' Gromer Jeffers.

    (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

    Early voting for the runoff began Monday; Election Day is June 8.

