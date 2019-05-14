Dallas Mayoral Debate: Johnson, Griggs Hold Debate Tuesday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mayoral Debate: Johnson, Griggs Hold Debate Tuesday Morning

Debate will be streamed live on NBCDFW.com at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Eric Johnson, left, and Scott Griggs, are in a runoff June 8 for Dallas Mayor.

    Voters in Dallas will head to the polls again next month to decide who will be the city's next mayor.

    Two debates this week are giving voters another look at Texas State Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) and current City Councilman Scott Griggs.

    The first debate was Monday. A second debate is being held Tuesday at Dallas' El Centro College and will be moderated by NBC 5 Political Reporter Julie Fine and the Dallas Morning News' Gromer Jeffers. 

    The debate, which is sponsored by NBC 5, The Dallas Morning News and the Dallas Regional Chamber, can be watched live online at 11:30 a.m. at the top of this article.

    If you miss the live event, the debate will be replayed Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on NBC 5, or it can be watched online in this article.

      

