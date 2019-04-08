Live video from Monday night's forum will appear in the player above.

Seven of the nine candidates for Mayor of Dallas on the May 4 ballot will face off at a forum Monday night, moderated by NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff.

The forum is scheduled from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cliff Temple Baptist Church, 134 W. 10th Street in Oak Cliff.

Lynn McBee, Scott Griggs, Mike Ablon, Miguel Solis, Alyson Kennedy, Regina Montoya and Albert Black have said they will participate.

State Rep. Eric Johnson said he will be in Austin with the Texas Legislature in session. Former State Rep. Jason Villalba said he has a conflict and can not attend this forum.

SMU Political Science expert Cal Jillson said this Dallas mayoral election is different than others in that no clear front runner has emerged. Jillson said municipal election voters start paying closer attention in the final weeks before Election Day so forums like this one can make a difference for the candidates in this large field.

The forum is sponsored by Heritage Oak Cliff and Cliff Temple Baptist Church.

Early voting begins April 22.

Monday's forum will be streamed at the top of this page.

