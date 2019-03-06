Bush Library Debuts New Exhibit on Presidential Getaways

The George W. Bush Presidential Center debuted an exhibit call "Presidential Retreats: Away from the White House" that highlights getaways, including the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas and the family's retreat in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas and the family's retreat in Kennebunkport, Maine became synonymous with presidential getaways while George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush were in office.

And Wednesday, the George W. Bush Presidential Center debuted an exhibit call "Presidential Retreats: Away from the White House" that highlights the aforementioned locations, plus Camp David, the sitting president's country residence, and LBJ Ranch in Stonewall, Texas.

Other notable presidential retreats, from Mount Vernon to Mar-a-Lago will also be featured.

Click here for more information about the exhibit, which runs through Oct. 6.

