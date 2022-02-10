A couple of North Texas newlyweds asked NBC 5 Responds for help after they spent months trying to get ahold of their wedding memories.

Read on to learn how they found a resolution and what other couples can consider before planning their weddings.

“Those are special memories”

Six months after their June wedding, Mary Beth and Caleb Reagor were anxious to see photos of their guests in the photo booth at their reception.

“Those are special memories,” Mary Beth Reagor said. “Getting those moments of them kind of letting loose with their friends would just be really special to get to have.“

The Reagors said they picked a vendor to operate a photo booth and provide copies of guest photos for the couple. The copies would be given to the couple in a scrapbook and digital gallery for a total cost of $600.

After their honeymoon, the Reagors said the vendor offered to mail the scrapbook, but it didn’t come.

“The first time she told me, ‘Oh, you got return to sender,’” Caleb Reagor told NBC 5 Responds. “So, I gave her our address again.”

The couple said they continued to watch the mail.

“After that, we haven't heard anything from her. She won't answer the phone or return emails,” said Caleb Reagor.

“I had started to lose hope we would ever get to have them”

NBC 5 Responds reached out to Luxe Event Photos.

The vendor told us scrapbooks are typically given to the couple at the end of the wedding, but the vendor left the Reagors' paper stock at home and put the scrapbook together later.

The vendor said she mailed the scrapbook, but it was returned. When NBC 5 Responds reached out, the vendor offered the couple two options: the scrapbook or a refund of $150.

The Reagors chose the scrapbook.

NBC 5 Responds arranged to pick it up and deliver it to the Reagors. The vendor also provided a link to the digital gallery and extra prints.

“We're so appreciative because I had started to lose hope that we would ever get to have them,” said Mary Beth Reagor.

Luxe Event Photos told NBC 5 Responds, “We enjoy what we do and never intended on this happening. With my contracting Covid at a wedding the next week, my health became the priority. The delays in mailing were most unfortunate but I am happy that we delivered the book with extra photos and offered a refund, because I know how important wedding memories are.”

Planning a future wedding? Wedding insurance may be an option

Wedding season will be upon us again and other couples may consider wedding insurance. According to The Knot’s 2020 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding came in at around $19,000. Wedding insurance may offer some peace of mind.

“You have photographers, caterers, videographers, a deejay, a band, a cake maker, all the attire that goes into a wedding. Each of these vendors that are associated with that wedding potentially present risk,” said Todd Shasha with Travelers Insurance.

Shasha said basic core coverage for special events can cover vendor-related losses.

“Did they go out of business? It is what you had ordered and contractually signed to receive. Are you receiving that?” Shasha said.

Many companies offer wedding insurance. The cost can range from a couple of hundred dollars to a couple thousand, depending on what a couple wants covered and coverage limits.

Coverages range from liability if there’s damage to a venue to covering cancelations or postponements due to severe weather or military deployment.

One potential risk you may have trouble covering? COVID-19. Most insurance companies now have pandemic-related exclusions.

If you're considering purchasing wedding insurance, the Texas Department of Insurance offers this advice: ask lots of questions and make sure you understand exactly what the policy covers before you make a commitment.

If consumers have questions or think a regulated company is not honoring their policy, they can call the TDI's Help Line at 800-252-3439.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.