Fort Worth

NBC 5 Responds Helps Get Phone Deal After Store Mishap

By Kristi Nelson and Lauren Franklin

NBC 5 Responds

Chris Burns of Fort Worth went to an AT&T store to upgrade his wife's phone. He nabbed a deal touting a new phone for just $10 a month.

But, when the bill came, it was four times more than the promotional price. Burns called AT&T's customer service line, which told him to go to the store. The store said to call customer service.

That's when he decided to contact us, NBC 5 Responds.

We spoke to AT&T and they agreed to honor the promotion, even though the phone Burns chose was not part of it. The store gave the wrong information. The Burns' account was credited a total of nearly $1,000.

Here's the big takeaway: Read the fine print on deals. And if it's still confusing, contact customer service to clarify.

If you're not getting straight answers, let us know using our complaint form.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyAT&TNBC 5 RespondsDeals
