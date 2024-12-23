NBC 5 Responds has hit another milestone. The team has now helped North Texas consumers recover just over $6 million.

The consumer unit got its start in 2016, tackling everything from product warranties to life-changing medical insurance coverage decisions.

We highlight some of the cases NBC 5 Responds worked on over the last year. We also show you the key issues consumers should watch in 2025.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.

