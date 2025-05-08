After a rainy and unsettled weather week, Mother Nature is kind to us going into Mother's Day! Brighter days are finally on the way—just in time for the weekend!

We’re in for a real treat, with sunshine, low humidity, and pleasantly cool mornings in the upper 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s, making it a perfect weekend to celebrate mom outdoors—whether it’s brunch on the patio, a walk in the park, or simply soaking up the sunshine.

This stretch of gorgeous weather will continue into early next week as a calm and quiet pattern settles in.

Soak it up while you can because near-record heat and a drier trend are expected later in the week.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and make some great Mother’s Day memories!