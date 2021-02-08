Kroger

Kroger Steps Up to Help Evicted Mom and Children With Groceries

By Eva Parks

NBC 5 News

Many viewers have reached out to NBC 5 Responds after seeing our story about a North Texas mom who was evicted with her three young girls from their Dallas apartment.

Jonnay McKinley’s family was evicted even though she’d turned in the required declaration under the CDC moratorium.  She and her five, seven and eight-year-old daughters had to move into a hotel.

Mark Melton works with a group of lawyers who volunteer to assist tenants facing eviction during the pandemic.  He took her case for free – and helped the family get back into their apartment.

After the story aired, our team contacted Kroger, one of NBC 5’s Fighting Hunger partners.  On Monday they surprised the McKinleys with a gift card to help pay for groceries to help get the family back on their feet.

“Your story really, really touched us, and so on behalf of Kroger we want to take care of your groceries needs at least for the next couple of months to help you in your journey to help you and your beautiful babies get back on your feet,” said April Martin, Kroger spokeswoman.

McKinley told us she’s received an overwhelming response from people offering to help with rent, things for their apartment and even a few job offers.

“I want to say thank you Kroger for everything and thank you NBC because we really appreciate everything. Everything you guys have done have blessed us and now my kids know that people are good people, and everybody is not bad in this world. There are good people that care and that’s what means the most to me is that there are people that care,” said McKinley.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to fighting hunger in North Texas. If you are in need of assistance, would like to volunteer, or make a donation, CLICK HERE.

