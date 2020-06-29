fighting hunger

Fighting Hunger Resources

By Nada J. Ruddock

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to fighting hunger in North Texas. If you are in need of assistance, would like to volunteer, or make a donation, please contact any of the agencies listed below:

A Christian Food Pantry and Thrift Store 
1116 Dobie Drive
Plano, Texas 75074
(972) 578-5730
acfoodpantry.org

Allen Community Outreach
801 E. Main Street 
Allen, Texas 75002
(972) 727-9131
www.acocares.org

Amazing Grace Food Pantry 
1711 Parker Road
Wylie, Texas 75098
(972) 292-7241
www.amazinggracepantry.org

CitySquare
1610 S. Malcom X Blvd.
Dallas, Texas 75226
(214) 823-8710
www.citysquare.org

Community Food Bank 
3000 Galvez Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas 76111
(817) 924-33331
www.food-bank.org

Community Food Pantry of McKinney 
307 Smith Street
McKinney, TX 75069
(972) 547-4404
www.community-foodpantry.org

Crossroads Community Services 
4500 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Dallas, TX 75236
(214) 560-2511
ccsdallas.org

Denton Community Food Center 
109 W Sycamore Street
Denton, TX 76201, USA 
(940) 382-0807
www.dentoncfc.org

Frisco Family Services Food Pantry 
9085 Dogwood Street 
Frisco, Texas 75033
(972) 335-9495
friscofamilyservices.org

GRACE Food Pantry and Medical Clinic 
837 E Walnut Street
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7009
www.gracegrapevine.org

Little Elm Area Food Bank 
501 Bill Street
Little Elm, TX 75068
(972) 294-4061
www.leafb.org

Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County
570 Airport Freeway
Fort Worth, Texas 76117-6005
(817) 336-0912
mealsonwheels.org

Minnie’s Food Pantry 
661 18th Street
Plano, Texas 75074
(972) 596-0253
minniesfoodpantry.org

NTX Community Food Pantry
5201 South Colony Blvd, Suite 650
The Colony, TX 75056
(469)514-9065
www.ntxcfp.org

North Texas Food Bank
3677 Mapleshade Lane
Plano Texas 75075
(214) 330-1396
www.ntfb.org

Pleasant Grove Food Pantry 
331 Baywood Street 
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 505-1928
www.pleasantgrovefoodpantry.org

Storehouse of Collin County
Seven Loaves Food Pantry 
1401 Mira Vista Boulevard
Plano, Texas 75093 
(469) 385-1813
www.thestorehousecc.org/seven-loaves-food-pantry

Tarrant Area Food Bank 
2600 Cullen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 857-7100
tafb.org

VNA Meals on Wheels 
1440 W Mockingbird Ln. 
Dallas, TX 75247
(214) 689-2639
www.vnatexas.org
www.vnatexas.org/i-need-help/meals-on-wheels

