Fighting Hunger Resources

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to fighting hunger in North Texas. If you are in need of assistance, would like to volunteer, or make a donation, please contact any of the agencies listed below:

A Christian Food Pantry and Thrift Store

1116 Dobie Drive

Plano, Texas 75074

(972) 578-5730

acfoodpantry.org

Allen Community Outreach

801 E. Main Street

Allen, Texas 75002

(972) 727-9131

www.acocares.org

Amazing Grace Food Pantry

1711 Parker Road

Wylie, Texas 75098

(972) 292-7241

www.amazinggracepantry.org

CitySquare

1610 S. Malcom X Blvd.

Dallas, Texas 75226

(214) 823-8710

www.citysquare.org

Community Food Bank

3000 Galvez Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76111

(817) 924-33331

www.food-bank.org

Community Food Pantry of McKinney

307 Smith Street

McKinney, TX 75069

(972) 547-4404

www.community-foodpantry.org

Crossroads Community Services

4500 S. Cockrell Hill Road

Dallas, TX 75236

(214) 560-2511

ccsdallas.org

Denton Community Food Center

109 W Sycamore Street

Denton, TX 76201, USA

(940) 382-0807

www.dentoncfc.org

Frisco Family Services Food Pantry

9085 Dogwood Street

Frisco, Texas 75033

(972) 335-9495

friscofamilyservices.org

GRACE Food Pantry and Medical Clinic

837 E Walnut Street

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 488-7009

www.gracegrapevine.org

Little Elm Area Food Bank

501 Bill Street

Little Elm, TX 75068

(972) 294-4061

www.leafb.org

Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County

570 Airport Freeway

Fort Worth, Texas 76117-6005

(817) 336-0912

mealsonwheels.org

Minnie’s Food Pantry

661 18th Street

Plano, Texas 75074

(972) 596-0253

minniesfoodpantry.org

NTX Community Food Pantry

5201 South Colony Blvd, Suite 650

The Colony, TX 75056

(469)514-9065

www.ntxcfp.org

North Texas Food Bank

3677 Mapleshade Lane

Plano Texas 75075

(214) 330-1396

www.ntfb.org

Pleasant Grove Food Pantry

331 Baywood Street

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 505-1928

www.pleasantgrovefoodpantry.org

Storehouse of Collin County

Seven Loaves Food Pantry

1401 Mira Vista Boulevard

Plano, Texas 75093

(469) 385-1813

www.thestorehousecc.org/seven-loaves-food-pantry

Tarrant Area Food Bank

2600 Cullen Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

(817) 857-7100

tafb.org

VNA Meals on Wheels

1440 W Mockingbird Ln.

Dallas, TX 75247

(214) 689-2639

www.vnatexas.org

www.vnatexas.org/i-need-help/meals-on-wheels