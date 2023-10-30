How to prepare now for the busy holiday travel season

Airports expect a busy holiday travel season. Dallas Love Field said it could experience record numbers of holiday travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday. DFW International Airport tells us it doesn’t have the final holiday numbers, but it anticipates around ten percent more passengers than last year.

If your holiday plans have you traveling, read on for tips to navigate the busiest days.

PICKING A FLIGHT

Traveling to 31 countries and counting, Maranatha Lee, owner of the Travel Queen Agency, has added some pro tips.

“Being a local here in DFW, I always try to book my parking at the airport ahead of time,” said Lee.

Lee said she’s found better rates for booking in advance. Lee also said she recommends booking morning flights. While travelers can’t control the weather, Lee said she’s found morning flights can help minimize some disruptions.

“I always suggest morning flights for my clients. I put them on the first or second one in the morning,” Lee said.

“On these peak weekends, tarmacs get backed up, and we see domino effect delays,” said Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper.

Berg said the travel app crunched the numbers on those early flights.

“It will usually be a little less expensive, and it's about 50 percent less likely to be delayed or canceled as flights departing after 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.,” said Berg.

For the long Thanksgiving weekend, Berg said travelers may consider flying to their destination the day before or Thanksgiving morning. On the return flight, Berg said she would avoid the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“You will save yourself money and peace of mind. We typically see travelers paying $300 or more to fly on Sunday than on Monday or Tuesday of the week following,” said Berg.

This year, December 25th falls on a Monday. Berg expects the biggest crowds that Thursday and Friday before Christmas.

“This year, they'll be the most popular travel dates. Airports will be busy. Prices will be high. Try to fly on December 24th or earlier in the week before Christmas weekend,” Berg recommended.

REFUND RULES

In case of a disruption, brush up on your rights. U.S. law doesn’t require airlines to pay compensation to passengers for delays. If airlines cancel a flight, passengers are entitled to a refund for the unused travel and other fees, like payment for a checked bag.

Airlines aren’t required to pay for meals or a hotel room, but some do. Passengers can ask airlines to cover those costs if they get stuck overnight.

The Department of Transportation’s airline customer service dashboard outlines passenger rights for specific airlines.

“Just another tip, it's always important to have your personal belongings on you,” Lee said. “Your medication, your travel documents, having it on you and not in your checked bag.”

Also, ensure you’re getting alerts from your airline. You don’t want to be the last to know about a major delay or cancellation.

If a flight is canceled, consumers can act quickly and on multiple platforms - airline app, phone call, and in-person communication to secure a seat on another flight.

“You can sometimes rebook yourself in the airline's app. So, if you can have someone on the phone, someone trying to rebook on the airline's app, and someone physically in line, you will hopefully find a resolution a little bit faster by exploring all three routes,” Berg said.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.