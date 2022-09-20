Credit Card Payment Lost on Sold Account Found

Reginald Jones of Forney wanted to pay down some debt and made a payment on his Capital One credit card, but, the payment never showed up on his account.

Jones reached out to Capital One and learned that his account had been sold to Goldman Sachs. Capital One said the payment was transferred but Goldman Sachs had no record of it.

Unable to figure out where the payment went, Jones reached out to NBC 5 Responds for help. We contacted Capital One and they were able to locate the payment of $300, transferring it to Goldman Sachs successfully.

In a statement, Capital One said, "We apologized for any misunderstanding or confusion caused by this situation and have remedied the issue. We encourage customers to keep close track of their payment dates and any communications sent about changes to their card products, and to contact their card provider with any questions."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

That's great advice; check with the creditor first on where to send payment to ensure proper application.

Jones confirmed that the payment was processed with Goldman Sachs and in response to help from NBC 5 Responds said, "Thanks...from the bottom of my heart."

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our Customer Complaint form.