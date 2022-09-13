Costly Online Hotel Booking Error Refunded

Darlene Greene of DeSoto, TX went online to book a staycation at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Grapevine for a long weekend with her grandson this summer.

After some technical difficulties, Greene completed the reservation but the confirmation showed for that same day with a check-in by 6 p.m. The reservation was made at 10:30 p.m.

Greene called the hotel to try to correct the issue and was told she needed to speak with a manager. The reservation was considered a no-show and the credit card on file was charged for one night's stay.

"So, 30 minutes later - I was on hold for 30 minutes - she came back and said, 'Well, no manager picked up.' Now, at this point, in my mind, this hotel was not cheap. But one night was $700. So even if you have a skeleton crew on Sunday, for that price, you have to have somebody to talk to the guests. I'm sorry, I mean, that just makes no sense," Greene said.

Unable to reach a manager in the days that followed, Greene reached out to NBC 5 Responds. After we contacted the Gaylord, they corrected the error, refunding the charge totaling $765.83.

In a statement, the Gaylord said, "We take customer feedback seriously and work to resolve any issues in a timely manner."

Green advises others to call when making reservations, especially if experiencing difficulty online, saying, "I think that it's better to talk to someone, even though that's not fool-proof either. But, at least you'll have a name to whom you spoke with."

