Consumers complain of fridges dying young

NBC 5 Responds to consumers paying thousands of dollars for a new fridge only to see it die within a few years. At least one group of consumers are taking their complaints to court.

Other consumers have contacted our NBC and Telemundo Responds teams all over the country and here in North Texas.

FRIDGE NOT COOLING

Within four years of buying a new fridge, John and Christy Constantine say it started failing, “It was a smart fridge, so it alerted me on my phone that it's not cooling properly.”

The Constantines contacted LG for help under its manufacturer’s limited warranty. It sent a repair technician.

“They replaced the compressor and then it was working for one week,” said Christy Constantine.

When a second tech couldn’t fix the fridge, the Constantines secured a buyback under the warranty.

They shared a letter from LG guaranteeing a nearly $1,600 reimbursement.

“Because of that guarantee, we foolishly bought another LG fridge and put it on the card expecting the check to come in,” John Constantine said.

Four months went by.

“I would call, no joke, almost every day. They'd put me on hold for like an hour, and then finally a manager would come out saying, okay, I found it, check's in the mail, give it seven days. Two weeks later, I'd call back: we don't have a check,” John Constantine said.

The family tried NBC 5 Responds. We didn’t hear back directly from LG but a few days later, the Constantines said they received the check, reimbursing them for a fridge that didn’t last.

“Going on social media and seeing other people having the same problem, then we knew it was a bigger thing than just the one fridge,” John Constantine said.

CUSTOMERS HEADING TO COURT

Across the country, dozens of consumers contacted our NBC and Telemundo Responds teams about failing LG fridges or Kenmore fridges with an LG compressor.

Los Angeles-based attorney Azar Mouzari represents plaintiffs who are now suing, “It’s a nationwide issue.”

Mouzari said her firm is focused on a critical part called the linear compressor inside LG and some Kenmore refrigerators.

“Which is really the heart of the refrigerator," Mouzari said. "It’s what keeps the food cold.”

According to LG literature, the linear compressor uses less energy and makes less noise than other compressors.

LG offers a 10-year warranty and, online, boasts “20-year durability.” Mouzari argues, in the lawsuit, that the linear compressor’s actual lifespan is nowhere near 10 or 20 years. Her suit claims they frequently break down far earlier and LG knows it.

Mouzari is asking a federal judge to make her clients' lawsuit a class action.

“Thousands, if not tens of thousands,” Mouzari said. “We have been inundated with calls.”

LG previously faced litigation over its refrigerator, including compressor failures. In 2020, LG settled a different, class-action lawsuit, covering people who bought select models between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2017.

Mouzari’s suit is new and makes a new claim: fraud. In the suit, she argues that LG is defrauding people because LG continues to make a linear compressor that falls short of its “20-year durability.”

“We know that they’ve known about this issue. And they know the rate of failure is just unreasonably high,” Mouzari said.

Mouzari also names several major national chain stores that sold LG and Kenmore refrigerators in the lawsuit saying, “Because those retailers were aware of the issue.”

“WE ARE GETTING CALLS ALL THE TIME”

NBC 5 Responds contacted LG and Kenmore about the lawsuit. We also asked about Constantine’s warranty service experience. We didn’t hear back.

LG previously told the NBC Los Angeles team the company does not comment on pending litigation. It is fighting the suit in court.

When LG settled a previous class action suit, the agreement said LG, “Specifically denies any alleged defect in the LG refrigerators.”

Kenmore said it no longer sells refrigerators with an LG compressor.

Mouzari said the new lawsuit is gaining traction, “We are getting calls all the time.”

She wants LG to extend people’s warranties up to 20 years and refund customers who bought a failed LG or Kenmore fridge after 2018.

Customers like the Constantines say their latest LG fridge is still running. Though they experienced months of runaround.

“To have a break in four years and then to not step up, that was what was frustrating,” Constantine said.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.