If ‘Strike the Last Word’ Was an Impeachment Drinking Game, No One Would Survive

Sometimes you have to strike the last word to get in a few more words.

As members of the House Judiciary Committee debated the two proposed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump with sometimes loud, angry disagreements Thursday morning one phrase kept popping up: “I move to strike the last word.”

Turns out they weren’t striking anything. Instead, they were using a parliamentary procedure during the "mark-up" session to keep talking longer than a five-minute rule would allow.

As the Congressional Research Service explains in a report called “Speaking on the House Floor: Gaining Time and Parliamentary Phraseology,” when a House member offers an amendment, he or she is allowed five minutes to explain it. A member who wants to oppose it is also limited to five minutes.



But members can extend the debate through what are called “pro forma” amendments to strike one or more words of the text. They are offered only to get another five minutes to speak.

“In other words, no change to the other words, no change to the text under consideration is substantively proposed; the proponent is not actually suggesting a word or words be stricken,” the report, written by Elizabeth Rybicki, explains.

If after the two members speak, another House member wants to talk, he or she starts a new round — as the paper notes, technically to speak on the pro forma amendment, but in fact to continue debate on the pending substantive amendment.

“I move to strike the last word,” he or she says.

Bill Shute, the interim director of the Washington Center of the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, called the technique "an old trick to allow members a chance to speak for five minutes additional."

"The old adage in D.C. is 'Everything may have been said but not everybody has said it,'" he said.