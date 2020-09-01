‘You Could've Taken Two Tylenols': Family Member Reacts to Headache as a Motive for Relatives Murders

A family member of the victims killed in a triple homicide Monday said there were no signs of domestic abuse prior to Monday’s shooting.

The victims were identified by family members Tuesday as Victoria Bunton and her sons, 13-year-old Quon Bunton and 16-year-old Isaac Bunton.

The suspect in their deaths is Victoria’s husband James Manning who is the boy’s step-father.

“She just loved her family,” said Bunton’s aunt Ora Juitt. “She loved her children.”

Juitt said Victoria was a home health worker who provided for her family and loved to cook.

Bunton and her sons lived in an east Dallas apartment with Manning.

We never knew that James did any harm to those boys or to Vicki,” Juitt said.

An arrest warrant shows Manning told police he had a headache Monday morning and began arguing with Victoria Bunton because she and the boys were being "too loud." The warrant states Manning pulled a handgun then called 911 an hour later "and told them what he did."

“You kill somebody because you had a headache and they was making noise. Really? You could’ve taken two Tylenols and laid your butt down,” Juitt said.

Manning is charged with capital murder and is being held on a $3 million bond.

“He don't need to get the death penalty, that's too easy,” Juitt said.

Juitt said Isaac Bunton would’ve turned 17-years-old on Friday.

A memorial is scheduled for September 10 at 11 a.m. at The Life Church in Dallas.

An arrest warrant said the suspect's name was James Webb but subsequent records identify him as James Manning.