Dallas Police Investigating Incident at East Dallas Apartment

Dallas police are investigating an incident at an East Dallas apartment.

A number of officers were seen cordoning off an area outside a residential building at the Rosemont at Ash Creek apartments with crime scene tape.

The apartment community is located at 2605 John West Road near Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30.

Police said they were called to the community at about 11 a.m. but have not yet confirmed what took place inside the residence.

Dallas police are creating a staging area nearby and more information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

