YMCA of Dallas Receives a Surprise Christmas Gift

Christmas came early for a Dallas nonprofit this week.

YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas announced that it has received the largest gift in its history – a $10 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

MacKenzie Scott has donated $4.2 billion in the last four months to 384 organizations, including the Dallas YMCA, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to combat the impact of the pandemic.

Scott is recognized as the third wealthiest woman in the world by Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. She is known for donating her wealth to helping others.

“We are blown away to be one of the recipients of this transformational gift and be recognized on a national stage for the work our amazing staff and volunteers have done this year,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Dallas. “Throughout this devastating pandemic, the Dallas YMCA quickly pivoted to provide Emergency Child Care to essential workers on the frontlines, wellness checks and grocery delivery to seniors, meals to those in need and blood drives to support local hospitals. I am so proud that even through difficult times, the Dallas YMCA has stepped up to serve others.”

Since March, the Dallas YMCA has served more than 46,000 people through its Catalyst Initiative, which is the organization's COVID response program. The graphic below shows how much food, supplies and other services they have provided so far for the community since the pandemic began.

In 2021, the Dallas YMCA said it will launch a new plan to grow post-COVID and meet the needs of vulnerable communities. One of those plans includes a campaign at the Park South Family Y and Moorland Family Y at Oak Cliff locations to serve the urgent and long-term needs in these communities, expand critical mental health outreach and end childhood drowning.

