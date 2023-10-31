Wylie couple goes all out for Halloween with massive front yard display

The costumes are ready, the candy is stocked, and there is one house in Wylie that is going all out for Halloween tonight!

You'd think this was a professional haunted house but it's just the front yard of The Jacobsens on Autumn Hill Drive.

Here’s a walkthru outside the haunted house of Wylie. 👻 The Jacobsens spent nearly 3 weeks putting this all together. They save money by shopping post-Halloween discounts from year before. This is definitely their passion project for the community! pic.twitter.com/Ou7a0PzPQD — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) October 31, 2023

Every year for the last six years, Adela and Darrell Jacobsen have created an incredible Halloween display for the kids and neighbors in Wylie, hosting trick-or-treaters from near and far.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Each year, the number of visitors has grown as their display grows. Last year, local police even came in to assist with traffic flow on the streets.

"It's a lot of hard work. But when you love something you can get through everything,” said Adela. "We want people to smile. This is our goal. We want kids to smile. We want parents to smile, we want them to come and feel good about everything.”

It takes them nearly three weeks to put all of their decorations together, which amounts to hundreds of pieces both inside and outside – along with dozens of curated pieces, lights, a fog machine, and other features in their front yard.

The couple has collected the decorations over the years and saved money by shopping the big post-Halloween sales the year before.

The husband and wife say it's worth it for their community.

"Life is pretty stressful. And when people come here and they see decorations, they see us smiling, giving candy away, they feel good. And that makes us feel very good,” said Adela, who also dresses up in an elaborate costume to read to children at the local library.

The family is excited to show off their display tonight on Autumn Hill Drive in Wylie. It’s the largest display in the neighborhood, so you can’t miss it.