Wylie Family Takes Halloween Decorating to Next Level

Halloween is costing families more than ever this year.

You can blame inflation, supply chain issues and all the other things hurting our wallets right now.

But some families are pushing past the bigger price tags and sticking to Halloween traditions, like the Jacobsen family of Wylie.

Every year for the last five years, the couple has masterfully put together an elaborate Halloween display outside of their home off Stone Road and John Akin Lane.

With hundreds of individual pieces for both indoor and outdoor displays, in addition to about 40 very large pieces, it takes about two and a half weeks to put everything together.

"We tried to budget money so we could do something because I think emotions, good emotions of something that you've done -- it's better than anything,” said Adela Jacobsen, who also dresses as a witch during the season to read to children at the local library.

She and her husband have steadily collected the incredible pieces over the years but usually add one of two big pieces each year to the outdoor display.

They purchased three new figures this year – a giant werewolf, a flying witch and a spooky skeleton – all for $100 more a piece this season compared to last.

Despite the bigger price tags, the Jacobsens say it's worth every penny for their community.

"In our difficult time when everybody's so stressed, it's just a chance for kids and parents to smile,” said Adela. "I think it's the biggest accomplishment. We all work but this is fun part. It just makes you feel happy and feel very satisfied because this is a little thing – and it makes everybody smile."

This year is a big one for Halloween in the United States. Total spending for the holiday is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion.

Inflation is making it all so much more expensive for families. According to a MoneyGeek study this year, candy prices are up 17% from last year due to droughts hurting sugar and beet crops and supply chain issues.

Costume prices are also up 7%. So some families could be spending hundreds of dollars on Halloween for just those two things alone.

Surveys also show financial strain will affect holiday shopping decisions this year, which is why retailers have said they plan to offer more promotions this holiday season than usual. Look out for bargains!

There are some ways families can save this Halloween, according to MoneyGeek:

Shop the bargains: Look for discounted candy, shop stores for post-Halloween sales to hold for next year. Try secondhand shops for costumes and décor.

Watch the candy: Keep an eye on how much candy you're handing out to trick-or-treaters. A general suggestion is 2 ounces of candy per visitor, or around the size of one bag of Sour Patch Kids or Reese’s Pieces packet. You might only need a one-pound bag of candy for the average number of visitors homes typically see, depending on where you live.

Use what you already have: Re-purpose old costumes or get creative with clothing in your closet.

Credit card rewards: This is also a good time to use cash-back credit cards for grocery spending to offset candy costs. You can get 3% or 5% cash back on your Halloween candy, depending on the card.