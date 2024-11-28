Wreaths Across America DFW short 13,000 wreaths with Monday deadline

On this day of giving thanks, how do we forget those who gave some, or their all?

“I come out every holiday for my dad,” said a tearful Mary Rangel. “I’m an only child and he’s my pride and joy. I lost my dad two years ago, so I make sure he knows he’s loved every day all day.”

For Mary Rangel and countless families, this is their Thanksgiving tradition.

Sharing a moment with a loved one.

Our military veterans, are laid to rest at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

In two weeks, the hallowed ground will be adorned in red for Wreaths Across America.

During the beloved annual tradition, volunteers lay a remembrance wreath on every single headstone.

This year, there are 58,600 veterans to honor in the Dallas cemetery.

Each wreath is purchased by the public. But there's a problem.

Organizers are currently faced with a shortfall of 13,000 wreaths, meaning some headstones may not receive a wreath.

“You just don't know what that $17 wreath does to honor the memory of that veteran,” said Misty Weaver, lead coordinator of Wreaths Across America DFW. “Until you have been out there at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery and seeing the almost 60,000 graves that are going to be covered with a wreath. Until you've experienced that, until you've watched a family stand there and cry because they know that their loved one is being honored. Until you read the emails and the phone calls that I get afterwards to family that could not be here that are so grateful that a stranger spoke their loved one's name. Yeah, you just don't know.”

But help is needed to ensure no veteran’s grave is left bare.

The program’s local coordinator says they’re thousands of wreaths short with a fast-approaching deadline: Monday at midnight.

Wreaths are transported from Maine.

“Typically, most people do a lot of giving on Giving Tuesday, which is the following day,” said Weaver. “So, this year I’m really stressed. We still need over 13,000 wreaths to get full coverage at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, and what that means is every single veteran out there will be honored.”

The nonprofit has faced a shortfall before, including years with some empty gravesites.

“I do remember a time when we had to pick and choose because we didn't have enough wreaths and I don't ever want to feel that again,” she said. “It was awful for years, even though we were so grateful for the ones we did have, it was a horrible position to be in.”

Last year, the program was 14,000 wreaths short 24 hours before the cutoff before the community rallied to exceed the need, she recalls with a smile.

“Wreaths Across America is an extremely important program,” said Tammy Kendrick of Arlington.

Kendrick spent time on Thursday afternoon searching for her former co-worker’s gravesite.

Their work-family promised to look after his pets and visit when they could.

“We’ve come out in December and seen the wreath on Keith’s grave and that was just absolutely thing,” said Kendrick.

Rudolfo Rangel’s daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren shared funny memories of past Thanksgiving holidays featuring a frustrated ‘Rudy’ watching the Cowboys win and lose.

“They would call each other during the Cowboys game and oh my goodness he would be upset,” said Mary pointing at her husband with a big laugh.

Rangel hopes no veteran is forgotten this holiday season, starting with Wreaths Across America.

“To know that they do care about our veterans who did serve who did protect our country for us,” she said.

Wreaths Across America ceremony and wreath laying event at the cemetery is set for December 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

“[Volunteers will] say the veteran's name and thank them for their service,” said Weaver. “There's a saying that a veteran dies two deaths, one when they take their last breath and the second time when their name is spoken for the very last time.”

Last year, more than 7,000 were donated through NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network page a little shy of more than 8,000 in 2022.

Veteran's Network is an employee resource group within NBC Universal -- Adam Garcia, the son of former NBCU member Cynthia Garcia, was mortally wounded in Iraq in 2006 and is buried at DFW National Cemetery. Each year Vet Net members volunteer to lay wreaths in the section where Garcia is buried.

To purchase a wreath, click here.

Each wreath is $17. If you purchase two wreaths, a third is gifted.