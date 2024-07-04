If you're feeling patriotic this Fourth of July, it's not too soon to honor those who served our country to ensure our freedom on this Independence Day.

This year 59,000 graves needed a wreath at the cemetery and according to the Wreaths Across America website and organizers -- that's up from 54,000 last year.

Last year, more than 8,000 were donated through NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network page. More than 100 wreaths have already been donated this year.

Veteran's Network is an employee resource group within NBC Universal -- Adam Garcia, the son of former NBCU member Cynthia Garcia, was mortally wounded in Iraq in 2006 and is buried at DFW National Cemetery. Each year Vet Net members volunteer to lay wreaths in the section where Garcia is buried.

HOW IT ALL STARTED AT DFW NATIONAL CEMETERY

Mary and Chris Bush started the local Wreaths Across America chapter the same year their son - soldier Cpl. Peter Courcy of Frisco - was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009.

In the first year, they laid 250 wreaths. The endeavor has grown over the years, with wreaths at every single grave in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

If you aren't aware of how massive the DFW National Cemetery is, it is one of the largest in the country, with a capacity of 280,000.

WREATH LAYING CEREMONY SET FOR DECEMBER 14

The next big step is to lay the wreaths at each headstone. The fresh wreaths are all donated and placed at the headstones by volunteers, as well as family.

This year, the Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Dec. 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. You can learn more here.

The Wreaths Across America website encourages participants to arrive early, before 10 a.m., due to parking congestion. You are free to lay wreaths in any section you choose. Children are encouraged to participate, so you can bring the entire family.