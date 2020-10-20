Arlington

World Series Begins Tuesday, To Be Played at Globe Life Field

The 2020 Fall Classic will be the first to be played entirely at a neutral site since the 1940s

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Arlington, TX and its brand new, billion-dollar ballpark, Globe Life Field, will play host to the World Series starting Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays, the teams with the best records in their respective leagues, will play the best of seven series in front of a limited-size crowd to cap off a season dramatically shortened due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Fall Classic will be the first to be played at a neutral site in modern baseball history. The reasoning, according to Major League Baseball, is that one central location will reduce the need to travel back and forth between the participating cities – Los Angeles and Tampa Bay – and should better allow for a safer experience for the players.

Globe Life Field, the Texas Rangers’ retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the team’s old ballpark, previously played host to one round of the National League Divisional Series, as well as the National League Championship Series.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonbaseballWorld Seriesglobe life field
