Woman Who Fled From Fatal Accident Arrested: Arlington Police

The woman is now in custody of Arlington police, charged with accident involving death and accident involving injury

By Logan McElroy

The driver of a car that fled from a fatal accident Friday afternoon has been arrested, Arlington police say.

Jessica McGraw, 31, was traveling westbound in the 1900 block of East Park Row when she attempted to cross in front of an eastbound pickup to turn into a parking lot, according to police.

Police said the truck hit car and the right front passenger of the car was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

He was identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Wayne Johnson, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

A second passenger in the car was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital, police said.

Jessica McGraw, 31, was arrested after police say she fled from the scene of a fatal accident Friday afternoon. (Arlington Police Department)

Police said McGraw got out of the car and left the scene of the crash on foot.

She was apprehended and booked into the Arlington jail early Saturday. She faces charges of accident involving death and accident involving injury. Her bail has not been set.

It was unclear if McGraw had obtained an attorney.

