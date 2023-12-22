Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near DFW Airport

Fort Worth police need help to track down whoever struck and killed a stranded driver and then kept going.

It happened near DFW Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The victim has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 57-year-old Susan Simmons.

It’s unclear if she was at the airport or just passing through on International Parkway.

Police say the vehicle she was installed on International Parkway near Highway 183 last night around 8 o’clock. Simmons and another person she was with were waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

Police were responding to a stranded motorist call for them but say when they arrived, they found both people had been struck by a vehicle.

Simmons died. The second victim is expected to survive. The vehicle that struck them, police say, fled the scene.

“The moment you don't stop and flee the scene then that becomes a criminal offense. We advise drivers if you are involved in an accident, stay. Stay there and help and participate in the investigation. Don't leave. We understand accidents happen but please stay on the scene,” said Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.

So far, there is no description of the suspect’s vehicle, but police are eager to find out who is responsible.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact them.