Woman Rescued from House Fire in West Dallas

A woman was rescued after her home caught fire on Sunday morning in West Dallas, officials say.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a call about a structure fire at a home in the 1800 block of Angelina Drive at 7:16 a.m.

Officials say that when firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the back of a one-story home.

A man at the scene told firefighters that his mother was still inside the house, officials say. The man told firefighters that his mother was in her 70s.

Firefighters found the woman and pulled the her to safety, officials say. The fire was extinguished in about half an hour.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Fire officials say that she is expected to make a full recovery.

According to investigators, the woman's condition could have been significantly worse had she not been asleep with her door closed. Her closed door slowed the spread of smoke into her room, which gave firefighters extra time to pull her to safety, officials say.

Investigators determined that the fire began in a room in the back of the home, but the exact cause has not been determined.

Fire officials say the damage was mostly isolated to the room in which the fire began and the attic directly above it.