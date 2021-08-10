Woman Killed, Child in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash in Dallas

A woman was killed and a child critically hurt Monday night when an SUV veered off a Dallas road and overturned, police say.

Dallas police said the crash was reported at about 10:20 p.m. along Great Trinity Forest Way, near the Satinwood Drive intersection. The department's accident investigators said the vehicle appeared to have been heading eastbound when something caused the driver to lose control and veer off the roadway.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle after it had rolled over, police said. The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found dead at the scene of the crash.

Three children -- ages 1 to 7 years old -- were inside the SUV at the time, according to police at the scene. The youngest child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Dallas police said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the woman to lose control of the car.