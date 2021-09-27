Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Allen

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Allen on Monday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened in the 600 block of W. McDermott Drive, just east of Central Expressway, at about 2:27 p.m. Monday, Allen police said.
Police said when officers arrived they saw a woman holding a rifle and heard several shots. The woman started to run with the rifle, and an officer fired at least one shot at her.
It was unclear if the shot fired by the officer struck the woman, police said.
The woman collapsed several feet away and officers found a man with gunshot wound on the ground between two vehicles, police said.
Police said officers performed first aid to both people, who were rushed to an area hospital. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was rushed into surgery. His condition was not immediately known.
The woman was not identified Monday night.
The Texas Rangers will assist with the investigation because an officer discharged his weapon, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4200.