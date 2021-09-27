Allen

Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Allen

An Allen police officer fired his weapon while responding to the incident, but it was unclear if he struck the woman

Texas Sky Ranger

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Allen on Monday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened in the 600 block of W. McDermott Drive, just east of Central Expressway, at about 2:27 p.m. Monday, Allen police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived they saw a woman holding a rifle and heard several shots. The woman started to run with the rifle, and an officer fired at least one shot at her.

It was unclear if the shot fired by the officer struck the woman, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton 22 mins ago

22-Year-Old Killed Inside Own Apartment Sunday: Denton Police

Dallas 22 mins ago

Dallas Ethics Reform Plan

The woman collapsed several feet away and officers found a man with gunshot wound on the ground between two vehicles, police said.

Police said officers performed first aid to both people, who were rushed to an area hospital. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was rushed into surgery. His condition was not immediately known.

The woman was not identified Monday night.

The Texas Rangers will assist with the investigation because an officer discharged his weapon, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4200.

This article tagged under:

AllenAllen police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us