Woman Attacked While Jogging in Frisco, Police Say

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Monday

Police say a 54-year-old woman told them she was attacked by a man while she was jogging in a Frisco neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive around 6:20 a.m. Monday, Frisco police said.

Police said the woman told them she tried to pass a man dressed in all black who was walking on the sidewalk. She said as she passed him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The woman fended the man off and went to a nearby house to seek help, police said. She sustained minor injuries.

Officers who responding checked the area, but did not find the man who reportedly attacked the woman, police said.

Anyone with information about, or video footage of, the man was asked to Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Police said people could also send anonymous tip by texted FRISCOPD to 847411.

