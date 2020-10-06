Wolfe City Remembers ‘Pillar of the Community' as Price's Family Responds to Officer's Arrest

For the family of Jonathan Price, the arrest of Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas, who is now facing a murder charge, came as a relief.

“My son got life, I want him to get life,” Price’s mother Marcella Louis said. “I want to see him have justice, to feel the pain I’m feeling.”

Price’s mother said she felt grateful for the support her family has received since her son was shot and killed Saturday night. According to the family, Price had just broken up a fight when Lucas first tased him and then shot him.

On Monday, a crowd of well over 100 people marched down Sante Fe Street in Wolfe City before a candlelight vigil that was held in Price’s honor.

“He was like my own son, that’s basically the way I could put it, he was like my own son,” said Allan Malone, whose son Jason grew up with Price.

Malone, like many, said he was in disbelief when he heard what happened.

Malone remembered Price as a kind, polite and easy-going kid, who grew up to be an adult who was a role model for his younger children and someone everyone in the community respected.

“You couldn’t ask for a better person to have around your house and your younger kids to grow up around because he was just an all-around good person,” Malone said. “We lost a son, we lost a pillar of the community, a great person to learn from.”