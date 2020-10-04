wolfe city

Wolfe City Officer on Leave After Police Shooting

A Wolfe City police officer is on administrative leave after a shooting Saturday, according to the city.

No official details have been released about the shooting or what led to it.

The city said Sunday that the officer was placed on leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

In a statement, the Rangers said the Wolfe City Police Department requested that the agency investigate the shooting.

No additional details was available Sunday afternoon, and the Wolfe City Police Department has not responded to requests for information.

