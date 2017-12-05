Wintry Precipitation Possible Wednesday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

Now that it’s feeling more like December, we have the chance of some very light wintry precipitation Wednesday morning.

A disturbance moving across Texas was forecast to generate some light rain after midnight.

Some of that rain could mix with some light snow or sleet, mainly south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, closer to Waco.

With ground temperatures still relatively warm, no travel problems are expected.

In the DFW area, a stray snowflake or sleet pellet is possible, but the chance is rather low.

This is not a winter storm by any means and any of the precipitation that occurs will be light.

Temperatures will remain above freezing through Thursday evening.

Our first freeze of the season at DFW is possible Friday morning.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Get the latest Winter outlook from NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell here.

