Wintry Precipitation Possible Wednesday Morning

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Now that it’s feeling more like December, we have the chance of some very light wintry precipitation Wednesday morning.



A disturbance moving across Texas was forecast to generate some light rain after midnight.



Some of that rain could mix with some light snow or sleet, mainly south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, closer to Waco.

With ground temperatures still relatively warm, no travel problems are expected.



In the DFW area, a stray snowflake or sleet pellet is possible, but the chance is rather low.



This is not a winter storm by any means and any of the precipitation that occurs will be light.



Temperatures will remain above freezing through Thursday evening.



Our first freeze of the season at DFW is possible Friday morning.



Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Get the latest Winter outlook from NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell here.



Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.