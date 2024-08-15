Wife of fallen mail carrier moved by U.S. Congress member's letter calling for heat safety changes

Carla Gates had a strong reaction seeing her late husband's name in a letter signed by 77 members of Congress to the United States Postal Service Postmaster General.

“I had tears of joy,” Gates said.

The letter calls for the postmaster general to implement heat safety standards proposed by OSHA.

Her husband, Eugene Gates, died while delivering mail in 2023.

"Eugene was working on June the 20th when the heat index was 119 degrees, and I received a phone call that he had passed out,” Gates said. “I just assumed, because of the heat, that he got overheated. But come to find out, Eugene passed from heat exhaustion on June the 20th of 2023.”

OSHA's proposed changes include allowing mail carriers time to acclimate to heat and mandatory breaks.

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey of Texas explained why he chose to sign the letter.

“Just making sure that people are getting adequate rest,” Veasey said. “Getting adequate hydration and that we are really taking their health seriously needs to be a little bit more important and more of a priority.”

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 132 president in Dallas Kimetra Lewis said in part of a written statement, “The union is grateful for the effort being made by our congressmen and women...”

She added, “Allowing carriers a mandatory 15-minute rest break every two hours will ensure that every letter carrier is hydrated throughout the day while performing their duties.”

The United States Postal Service did not respond to our request for comment.

As for Gates, she said the letter inspires her to continue honoring her husband.

“I'm going to keep fighting,” Gates said. “I'm going to continue to be a voice for Eugene and the United States postal workers.”