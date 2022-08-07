White Settlement Teen Dead After Truck Crashes Into Home

A 15-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck crashed into her home Sunday evening, White Settlement Police say.

Investigators said the crash occurred at the 9300 block of Jason Court. The girl was found underneath the vehicle when first responders arrived, White Settlement PD said.

The driver was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and assault.

"It's evident there was speed involved in this collision and if the facts bare out, this person should have never been behind the wheel," Chris Cook, White Settlement Police Chief, said. "This is a preventable crime, should not have happened at all and we'll hold the person responsible accountable.

The girl's father was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition with a head injury. Her mother was also inside but did not have major injuries. The mother is a teacher at Saginaw High School, where her daughter also attended.

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD said in a statement that crisis counselors for staff will be on-site tomorrow and that support for students will also be available once classes start Aug. 15.

