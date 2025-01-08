Where's Iggy? Fort Worth Zoo's iguana sculpture to undergo refurbishment in 2025

The Fort Worth Zoo's iconic iguana sculpture is now in hibernation, you might say, as it undergoes a major makeover.

The sculpture known as Iggy was temporarily removed from its perch at the zoo's animal hospital, the Burnett Animal Health Science Center, for some much-needed refurbishment.

“After years of rain, snow, ice, extreme heat, and a little hail damage, it’s time to give Iggy a much-deserved makeover,” said Ramona Bass, chairman of the Fort Worth Zoo Board of Directors, in a news release. “The Fort Worth community has grown fond of this one-of-a-kind, funky, lime-green giant iguana and we want him around for many more years to come!”

A Zoo team comprised of artists and engineers will work to restore Iggy’s frame and add a weather-resistant topcoat before he reclaims his post atop the zoo’s hospital later this spring.

For more than a decade, visitors to the zoo and drivers along University Drive have watched as the 2,600-pound Iggy sported larger-than-life hats to match holidays and significant events.

The zoo traces the sculpture's history back to a cafe in New York City.

It sat watch for 13 years over the Lone Star Café in New York City, a gathering place for performers like Willie Nelson, Kinky Friedman, Albert King, and Roy Orbison. It is among the pieces that put Wade on the pop culture map. His works have been featured in galleries around the world and have garnered attention from The New York Times, Texas Monthly, Art News, and the Washington Post, among others.

When the Café closed, the iguana, which had developed a cult following, was purchased by a Virginia couple who put it on their farm. In 1997, Wade and Dallas financier Monk White bought it back and installed it on Pier 25 in Tribeca, where it garnered a whole new generation of fans.

Two years later, Iggy was purchased by Fort Worthian Lee M. Bass, Wade’s friend and patron (and husband of Fort Worth Zoo Board of Directors chairman Ramona S. Bass).

When the Fort Worth Zoo broke ground on its new herpetarium, the Museum of Living Art (MOLA), in 2007, Bass and Wade had the opportunity to put Iggy back in the limelight. Given his resemblance to species inside of MOLA, Iggy now had a reason to emerge from retirement. Bass and Wade approached Ramona with the idea of placing Iggy at the Zoo and she enthusiastically agreed that the combination of reptiles and art was a great opportunity. Mr. Bass agreed to loan Iggy to the Zoo so that the sculpture could be exhibited for the public to enjoy.

And for more than a decade now, Iggy has become a beloved fixture at the zoo. Fans have shared their thoughts about Iggy's temporary absence on the zoo's Instagram account.

"My kids love seeing him. That's how we know we are getting closer to the zoo. I hope he'll be at the zoo soon," wrote on user.

"Hoping he will be back because he is a part of every morning for my family!," wrote another.

Before his refurbishment begins, the Zoo invites the Fort Worth community to take Iggy on adventures so that he can become a tourist in his own town. A "Flat Stanley" style Iggy is available on the zoo's website to print and go, then use #WhereIsIggy to share his travels.

Keep an eye on the Zoo's social media channels over the next few weeks to see where Iggy might pop up in Fort Worth.