Arlington police confirmed multiple people were wounded in a shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District.

When and where did the school shooting happen?

The shooting happened at about 9:30 Wednesday morning at Timberview, which is located in the 7700 block of South Watson Road in Arlington.

Police said the incident started as a fight between two students on the second floor of the school when one of the students pulled out a gun and started shooting.

How many people are hurt?

The Arlington police chief said four people were injured, three of whom have been hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police said they have identified a person of interest. They are currently searching for 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who officers consider to be armed and dangerous. They believe he is in a 2018 silver Dodge Charger, with a license plate of PFY-6260. Police say if you encounter Simpkins, or know anything about his whereabouts, immediately call 911.

Is it an active shooter situation?

Officials with the Mansfield ISD called the incident an active shooter situation, but police have since given the "all clear."

What do parents need to do?

Students are being safely escorted to school buses and the district's reunification process has begun.

Parents are asked to pick up their students at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield. The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays on State Highway 360 near Debbie Lane.

NBC 5’s Lili Zheng reports on the arrival of multiple school buses as police and Mansfield ISD school district officials work to begin the process of reuniting students with their parents after a shooting at Timberview High School.