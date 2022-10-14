groceries

What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers

By Vince Sims

NBCDFW.com

When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores.

"I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger."

"If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean Cunningham said.

Naturally, some shoppers were not happy about a possible merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"I just don't like Kroger and the way they operate,” Albertsons shopper Phillip Stone said. “I love Albertsons. So, I know when they merge them it's going to be bad. So, I'm not for it."

Kroger is offering up $24.6 billion for the deal.

"These are big players,” Rincon and Associates President Edward Rincon said. “These are not small-time supermarket chains."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas County 54 mins ago

‘You Are a Coward': Families Face Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir After 2nd Murder Conviction

Tarrant County 1 hour ago

Tarrant County Now Offering Marriage License Applications Online

Rincon and Associates is a Dallas-based marketing and research firm. Rincon said losing a major grocery store option could impact shoppers.

"Oftentimes with few choices, prices do go up,” Rincon said. “It just depends on how many choices consumers have."

Shoppers are aware this could happen.

"I'm not sure I'm thrilled about that,” Cunningham said. “How many more grocery stores do we have? Tom Thumb? So that would be one less competitor. I'm not thrilled about that."

Besides pricing, Albertsons shoppers have even more to consider.

"I don't know if that will impact my medication,” Albertsons shopper Linda Hale said. “If I will have to go back to Kroger. I don't know what it's going to do, so I'm anxious."

A merger would make this company the second-largest grocer behind Walmart. Rincon said Kroger still needs to do more to gain growth in north Texas.

"Without any new innovative techniques I think that the H-E-B and Amazon are still going to dominate this North Texas market," Rincon said.

Regulatory approvals are needed before the merger can go through. 

But some shoppers already have their minds made up.

"No," Albertsons shopper Phillip Stone said. “I'm not for it. No. They need to rethink that.

This article tagged under:

groceriesKrogerALBERTSONSgrocery shopping
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us