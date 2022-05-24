‘We're Devastated': Teens Injured in Wrong-Way Crash Face Long Recovery, Heartbroken Over Coach's Death

Two Palestine teenagers badly injured in Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 45 remain in the hospital.

According to their families, Rebecca Campa, 14, and Reuben Vasquez, 15, remain in the intensive care unit at Baylor Hospital. Both teens have undergone multiple surgeries.

“Keep those prayers coming. That’s really what kept our faith up and our hopes up,” said Ramiro Campa, father of Rebecca Campa.

The cousins along with Palestine ISD coach and teacher Michael Coyne were headed home from the Dallas Mavericks’ game on Sunday when the SUV Coyne was driving was struck by a wrong-way driver. Coyne did not survive.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the family, Rueben considered Coach Coyne one of his role models and wanted to invite the coach to his first game. The family purchased the tickets and Coyne agreed to take the children.

The trip was also meant to lift the children’s spirits after Rueben's 16-year-old brother died in a wreck on May 7.

“For [Coyne] to take time away from his family to help us out that means a lot and for what happened – we’re devastated,” said Campa.

The cousins face a long recovery.

Reuben's father said his son opened his eyes for the first time on Tuesday and was briefly able to sign ‘I love you’ to Rebecca as she was wheeled into surgery.

“Don’t take every day for granted. Especially what we’ve been going through the last two weeks. Every day is a blessing,” said Rueben’s father.

A candlelight vigil will happen Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Palestine High School.

A community drive for monetary donations or gift cards for the affected families has been organized through Christian Heritage Academy/Southside Baptist Church at 1500 Crockett Rd in Palestine.

Funeral services for Coach Coyne are set for Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Palestine.