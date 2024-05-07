The Dallas Police Department and several families gathered to remember and honor officers who've made the ultimate sacrifice for the city.

"The death of a police officer leaves a long-lasting mark on our department and our city," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Tuesday.

Dallas Police command staff walked with families and city leaders toward the Dallas Police Department's memorial site at the corner of Akard and Young Streets to honor their fallen Tuesday.

The day's remembrance included taps, a 21-gun salute a flyover by the Dallas Police helicopter and the annual 'roll call of honor' -- the reading aloud of 93 names of Dallas police officers who’ve died in the line of duty from 1892 to 2022.

This year, the department did not add a new name, but a dozen Dallas police officers have been shot and injured since last year.

"It is fantastic there are no new names on the wall but the dangers and perils are there and I see it every day, and so it’s a very difficult job, but we’re very fortunate," said Garcia.

The danger on the job isn't just in shootings, a drunk driver struck Officer Mitchell Penton who was directing traffic after a wreck in February 2021.

"There’s no law enforcement in our family. He just decided 'This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to protect my city' and he passed away protecting his city," said Penton's father Tim Penton.

His father says being surrounded by families who know his pain, helps.

"We live every day to speak his name, so to come to a gathering where you get to hear his name and hear him be honored it’s just such a pleasure for us," said Tim Penton.

Time doesn't make things make things easier.

"It gets harder as the time goes on because you realize 'Wow it's going to be eight years that he's not here,'" said Valerie Zamarripa.

Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa was one of the five Dallas officers ambushed and killed on July 7, 2016.

His parents are a constant at memorials and ceremonies honoring those killed in the line of duty.

"That’s a club none of us wanted to join. But once we are there, our organization -- C.O.P.S., Concerns of Police Survivors is what saved me," said Valerie Zamarripa.

The Dallas Police Memorial Service is held each year close to May 15.

We’re merely humans and the tools on our belts do not make us any more superhuman, that distinction comes from the hearts of our men and women Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 proclaiming May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and calendar week that includes May 15th as National Police Week.

National Police Week is a time for police officers to reflect on those killed or disabled in the line of duty, honor and support surviving family members and remember their commitment to serving the community.