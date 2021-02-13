Dallas Police Officer Hit and Killed While Directing Traffic

A Dallas police officer was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning while directing traffic of a highway accident.

At around 1:45 a.m., the Dallas officer was blocking traffic after an accident in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.

Dallas police say a man driving at a high rate of speed hit the officer as he was standing outside of his patrol car helping to direct traffic of a previous incident.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer was said to have been intoxicated according to police.

The highway is closed as police continue to investigate the incident.