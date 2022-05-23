Four Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-45: Wilmer Police

Four people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 45 late Sunday night, according to the Wilmer Police Department.

Wilmer police say Ferris police contacted them just before 11:45 Sunday night to say a driver headed northbound in the southbound lanes of I-45 had hit two vehicles in Ennis County and was headed their way.

Ferris police chased the car into Dallas County, but did not catch the driver before the car hit another car head-on at Mars Road in Wilmer a few minutes later.

Wilmer police say a woman and two children inside the wrong-way vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. A man driving the car that was hit head-on also died at the scene, two children in that vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-45 were closed during the accident investigation.