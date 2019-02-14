Weather Changes Coming to North Texas

After reaching the 70s and 80s Thursday, Friday will be much cooler as a stalled front near the Red River moves south as a cold front this afternoon. There will be a wide range in high temperatures with 50s close to the Oklahoma border and upper 70s south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The much cooler air will overspread all of North Texas on Saturday with highs mainly in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Sunday night. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will only be in the 40s.

Despite the cold front, no rain is expected through the weekend. There is a chance of a cold rain Tuesday with a return to dry weather after that.

