Weather Changes Coming to North Texas

By Keisha Burns

By Keisha Burns

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

After reaching the 70s and 80s Thursday, Friday will be much cooler as a stalled front near the Red River moves south as a cold front this afternoon. There will be a wide range in high temperatures with 50s close to the Oklahoma border and upper 70s south of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The much cooler air will overspread all of North Texas on Saturday with highs mainly in the 50s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives Sunday night. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will only be in the 40s.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 mins ago

Burned Body Found in Vacant Field in Dallas

Fort Worth 50 mins ago

Fort Worth Police Officer Guilty of Lying About Punching Man

Despite the cold front, no rain is expected through the weekend. There is a chance of a cold rain Tuesday with a return to dry weather after that.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us