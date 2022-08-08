Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits.

She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving.

"I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said. "I've always been a dog person."

Brown went to dog training school over the summer. In fact, the Top Gun-themed welcome billboard at the school is of all the teachers and staff sporting aviator sunglasses— Patches included.

"We're always looking to connect with children," Hollingsworth said. "This is a very positive place already, but adding Patches is just another way that we're able to reach children."

This need for connection became even more apparent after the isolation and quarantine that was brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just something about the eyes, and just the way they look at you," Brown said. "There's just something about a dog."

Brown has trained staff on how to interact and communicate with Patches. After school starts on Aug. 11, she will introduce students to Patches.

"I always tell kids I'm your school mom, and so it's my job to help you through whatever it is you're going through," Brown said. "Patches is just another piece to that."

Patches is the first facility dog in Waxahachie ISD.

"Humans need love and eye contact and one-on-one interaction," Brown said. "I hope this trailblazes the way for other people who want to do it."