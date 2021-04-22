Betsy Price

Watch: Texas Tribune Hosts Conversation With Outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

Price, Fort Worth’s longest-serving mayor, has led the city through multiple once-in-a-century crises, including an economic collapse, a pandemic, a reckoning over race and a devastating winter storm.

The below event is being produced by The Texas Tribune. The event with Mayor Price is expected to begin at about 12:30 p.m.

In January, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she will not seek reelection at the end of her term. The announcement marks the end of Price’s 10-year run as mayor and leaves the May 1 mayoral election up for grabs.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central on April 22 for a live interview with Price, moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. They’ll discuss her successes in office, the things she couldn’t get done and what she’ll do next.

Price was first elected to lead the city of Fort Worth in 2011. As mayor, she spearheaded the citywide health initiative FitWorth and has helped launch an initiative to promote early childhood education. Before being elected mayor, Price served as Tarrant County’s tax assessor for more than a decade and was a business owner.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on April 22, here and on the Tribune's social media channels. It will be available to watch on demand afterward.

NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson spoke with Price in January after she announced she would not be seeking a record sixth two-year term. In February, she gave her final state of the city address.

Longtime Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Tuesday she will not run for reelection and will end her time at City Hall at 10 years, setting a record for service in the mayor’s office.

