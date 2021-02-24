Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to Deliver Final State of the City Address Thursday

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will deliver her final State of the City address in a live-streamed event on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the live streamed event will provide the opportunity to see "Betsy Unplugged," as she speaks about the current state of Fort Worth and her time as the city's longest-serving Mayor.

The event will also focus on how the city remains remains standing strong as it enters the recovery phase of the pandemic, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce said.

NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson will interview Mayor Price at the event.

The event will be streamed virtually, but a small, socially distanced in-person audience will be permitted, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce said.

The event will be free to watch on Hopin.

For an additional fee of $20, viewers can join Hopin's 1:1 Networking feature, which allows audience members to match with other event attendees for 5-minute conversations.

According to the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, these conversations are designed to build their networks and establish new connections.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.