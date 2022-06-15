‘Opal's Walk for Freedom' Winds Through the Streets of Fort Worth

NBC 5's live coverage of the Opal’s Walk for Freedom, produced by Unity Unlimited, Inc. was part of their Juneteenth Fort Worth month-long celebration.

PHOTOS: Opal's Walk for Freedom 2022

The 2.5-mile walk, led by Dr. Opal Lee, a 95-year-old social activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, represents the time it took for the enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas.

The “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Lee, is a retired teacher, counselor, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday, which finally occurred on June 17, 2021.

The effort for federal recognition of Juneteenth took more than four decades and was accomplished in no small part due to the effort of Fort Worth’s own Opal Lee. Known affectionately as “The Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Lee made national recognition of the state holiday her life’s work.

Continuing her mission to educate others, Lee walked 2.5 miles through the city of Fort Worth, starting at Evans Avenue Plaza and ending at the new Fort Worth City Hall building.

Upon reaching the 2.5-mile mark of the walk, Lee claimed aboard a golf cart for the remainder of the route uphill to Fort Worth's new City Hall.

She called upon everyone to celebrate freedom from June 19 to July 4 each year going forward.

After raising the Juneteenth flag, celebrations continued with “I am Juneteenth Festival” at Panther Island Pavilion culminating with a fireworks show.

Opal Lee is known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth." But how did she get there? It started with a walk from Forth Worth to Washington DC and ended with President Joe Biden signing a bill officially recognizing the day as a national holiday. Lee chatted with LX News storyteller Beth Peak about her journey to that point.