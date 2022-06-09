DFW Juneteenth Celebrations 2022

Help us celebrate the first anniversary of the Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and recognizes the emancipation of all enslaved peoples in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 -- when the last of enslaved peoples in the US were declared free.

OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and NBC LX at Opal’s Walk for Freedom on Saturday, June 18. It all starts at 10 a.m. at Evans Avenue Plaza which is located at 1050 Evans Avenue in Fort Worth.

Walk with 96-year-old community activist, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Dr. Opal Lee, and NBC 5’s 10 p.m. co-anchor Brittney Johnson. Opal’s Walk for Freedom co-hosted by NBC 5 Today's Deborah Ferguson and Laura Harris is part of Unity Unlimited Inc.’s month-long Juneteenth FTW celebration. Tune in to the live event on NBCDFW.com, LX.com, the NBC 5 mobile app, or watch the live broadcast on LX News locally or on Peacock.

CELEBRATIONS NEAR YOU

If you are looking for a celebration near you, NBC 5 has you covered with a list of events taking place across the Metroplex.

ARLINGTON

6th Annual Arlington Juneteenth Celebration

Globe Life Field: 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX

Saturday, June 18; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Find more information and purchase tickets HERE.

Join the Texas Rangers and the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce at Globe Life Field for a unifying event that provides a historical education and a plethora of opportunities for local business owners. The event will feature keynote speaker Roland Parish and guest speaker Michael L. Williams. Tickets can be purchased online now. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. on the day of the event.

Arlington Juneteenth Jubilee

Downtown Arlington

Friday, June 17 – Sunday, June 19

Find more information click HERE.

Head to Downtown Arlington for a three-day Juneteenth celebration that will be good for the mind, body and spirit! The event will feature live music, poetry readings, dancing, shopping, food trucks and volunteer opportunities. Most activities will be held in Downtown Arlington and are free to attend.

DALLAS

Elite News North Texas Juneteenth Celebration

Fair Park: 1121 1st Avenue, Dallas, TX

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m.

For more information HERE.

The Blair Foundation and Elite News will be hosting the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival. The event will feature local black vendors, concessions, health and beauty expos and panels covering a variety of topics. There will also be a kids’ zone and other cultural activities to celebrate the national holiday.

Dallas Juneteenth Festival

Lofty Spaces: 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas, TX

Sunday, June 19; 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Find more information and tickets HERE.

Commemorate Juneteenth at Lofty Spaces and the Dallas Juneteenth Festival. This event features live performances, dancers, food, art, music, scholarships and more! Entry is $5-$10 and vendors must register online.

Dallas Heritage Village: 1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215

Sunday, June 19; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Find more information and tickets HERE

Celebrate Juneteenth at Dallas Heritage Village for a FREE event! The event will have food, Kona Ice, fun, and a special plaque dedication ceremony to honor Harriet Mason and enslaved emancipation at our Farmstead.

DENTON

Denton Juneteenth Celebration

Fred Moore Park: 501 S. Bradshaw Street, Denton, TX

Friday, June 17 – Saturday, June 18

For more information HERE.

Head to Fred Moore Park for a weekend of fun! The weekend’s entertainment will include food, music and entertainment for the whole family. This is a free event which will also be streamed on social media.

Denton’s Juneteenth Market

101 S. Locust, Denton, TX

Saturday, June 18; 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information HERE.

Celebrate Juneteenth with a parade and a morning full of festivities at Denton’s Juneteenth Market! The parade begins at 9 a.m. Following the parade, enjoy a variety of vendors and food options in Downtown Denton. This event is free to attend.

DUNCANVILLE

Juneteenth Celebration – Reimagine YOU

Faire Belle Institute: 1426 W. Danieldale Rd., Duncanville, TX

Saturday, June 18; 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information HERE.

Make your way to the Faire Belle Institute for an afternoon of celebration of African American culture. This event will honor Juneteenth and help you reimagine you! The event will include health tips, a raffle, makeovers, braiding classes and much more.

FORT WORTH

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Evans Avenue Plaza: 1050 Evans Avenue, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 18; 10:00 a.m.

Find more information HERE.

On June 18, join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 when Dr. Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth makes her annual 2.5-mile walk for freedom which celebrates the importance of Juneteenth. The walk starts at 10 a.m. at Evans Avenue Plaza. Immediately following the walk, the celebration continues at the “I am Juneteenth Festival” at Panther Island Pavilion.

I Am Juneteenth Festival

Panther Island Pavilion: 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, June 18

For more information HERE.

Celebrate Juneteenth at Panther Island Pavilion! Enjoy live music and food festival that features both local and international artists and celebrate the historical significance of June 19. This event features a kid’s zone so the whole family has a fun-filled day!

Juneteenth at the Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum: 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, June 19; 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information HERE.

In Celebration of Juneteenth, the Kimbell Art Museum will be offering free admission to a special exhibit called “The Language of Beauty in African Art.” The exhibit will feature over 200 original works of art that emphasize different concepts of beauty through indigenous languages and perspectives.

Jim Austin Online Juneteenth Celebration

Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 25

For more information HERE.

Join Jim Austin and people across the country in celebrating and preserving the history of Juneteenth. All events will take place virtually between June 16 and June 25. Events include guest speakers, a fundraiser gala, a health expo and musical performances. Visit jimaustinonline.com to register and for a full list of events.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

Grand Prairie City Hall: 300 W. Main Street, Grand Prairie, TX

Saturday, June 18; 9 a.m.

For more information HERE.

Head to the Grand Prairie City Hall to take part in the city’s Juneteenth Parade and Celebration! The parade lineup and a presentation will be held at the Liberty Bell at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and end at Tyre Park. Following the parade, their will be free food and entertainment.

IRVING

Juneteenth Festival and Walk of Remembrance

West Irving Improvement Association: 3901 Jackson Street, Irving, TX

Saturday, June 18; 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information and to register your business HERE.

The City of Irving is hosting a Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18! The event will kick off with a Walk of Celebration and Remembrance which will begin at Shady Oaks Elementary located at 800 Compton Ave. This event is a good opportunity to promote your business! Visit the City of Irving website to register.

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm Juneteenth

Little Elm Park: 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm, TX

Saturday, June 18; 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information HERE.

Join the City of Little Elm in a fun-filled afternoon in celebration of Juneteenth! The Inaugural Little Elm Juneteenth Freedom Run 5K will start at 4 p.m. Runners can sign up here. A concert will begin at 5 p.m. including speakers explaining the importance of Juneteenth.

MANSFIELD

Juneteenth Celebration

The Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for The Performing Arts

1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Find more information HERE.

Head to Mansfield to take part in their Juneteenth Celebration with a history of over 30 years! The celebration will include skate shows, music, poetry and more. The event will kick off at 10 a.m.

MCKINNEY

Juneteenth Celebration

Towne Lake Park: 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney, TX

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information HERE.

The City of McKinney is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18! The city describes the event as “a day of cultural experiences, learning and fun for the whole family.” The day’s festivities include morning fitness, a kids’ zone, live entertainment, food and more. Volunteers are welcome and can apply online.

MESQUITE

Mesquite Annual Juneteenth Festival & Celebration

Travis Williams Softball Complex

1005 New Market Road, Mesquite, TX

Saturday, June 18; 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information HERE.

Join the Mesquite NAACP on June 18th for the Mesquite Annual Juneteenth Festival & Celebration! The event will feature over 50 black-owned business vendors, food, music, entertainment and more fun for all ages.

WYLIE

Wylie’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Olde City Park: 112 S. Ballard Avenue, Wylie, TX

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information HERE.

Head to Olde City Park in Downtown Wylie for the city’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration! This event seeks to celebrate and educate residents on Juneteenth and its significance to Texas. This family fun day will include a DJ, live music, food, games and much more. This is a free event.