Juneteenth

Juneteenth FTW Opal's Walk for Freedom

Saturday, June 18

By Nada J. Ruddock

Opal Lee speaking at event

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Unity Unlimited, Inc. and Dr. Opal Lee, who made history last year when Congress passed Juneteenth as a National Holiday!

Register today for Opal's Walk for Freedom, Saturday, June 18th. This 2.5-mile walk starts at 10 a.m. at Evans Avenue Plaza located at 1050 Evans Avenue in Fort Worth. Immediately following the walk, the celebration continues at the “I am Juneteenth Festival” at Panther Island Pavilion.

To register to walk in person, virtually or to drive, click HERE.

Opal’s Walk for Freedom
Saturday, June 18
10:00 a.m.
Evans Avenue Plaza
1050 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
To register, click HERE

