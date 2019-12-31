Watch Live: Funeral Held for ‘Hero’ Boy Who Saved Mother From Oncoming Van

Live video from NBC 5 will appear in the video player above.

A 12-year-old boy who was killed after pushing his mother out of the path of an oncoming car two days before Christmas is being memorialized Tuesday.

Victor Garcia was walking along Josey Lane with his mother and another young family member when the driver of a van swerved to avoid a vehicle that stopped in front of him and fatally struck the child.

Victor apparently saw the van, pushed his mother out of the way and said, "Be careful mom" before he got hit.

“He’s our little hero. He saved my mom from getting hit by a car. He’s just 12-years-old,” said brother, Adrian Garcia.

The family told NBC 5 after the accident that they will never forget his last gift, that he gave to his mom.

“He would always tell my mom, ‘I love you.’ He actually told my mom, and gave her a hug a few seconds before the accident happened,” said Garcia.

The driver of the van was said to be cooperating with police in the investigation. There's no word yet on whether or not the driver will face any charges.

Victor's funeral is being held Tuesday at Mary Immaculate Church on Valwood Parkway. Following the funeral, he'll be buried at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery on Greenville Avenue.

